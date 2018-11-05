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Chris W. Cox: "NRA is the Last Thing Standing Between Freedom and Radical Leftism"
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0 view • November 05, 2018
"They're coming directly at our freedom. This isn’t about ARs. This isn’t about right to carry. This is about trying to impeach this president. This is about trying to repeal the Second Amendment and confiscate guns in this country."
—Chris W. Cox, Executive Director of NRA-ILA
—Chris W. Cox, Executive Director of NRA-ILA
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