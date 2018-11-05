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Kaya Jones: "I Want to Be the 2A Ambassador in Entertainment"
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4 views • November 05, 2018
"I don't know if I'm going to be singing with any groups again or what I'm going to do. But I definitely know that my goal right now is to be that ambassador for the 2A community in the entertainment sector that really isn't spoken for and really needs more education." —Kaya Jones
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