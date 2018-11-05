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Ashton Whitty: "Millennials are Starting to Realize the Left Sucks"
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25 views • November 05, 2018
"The Democrats are losing millennials more than ever...When they're are being exiled by their own for simply having an opinion, they're starting to realize that the Left kinda sucks now, and they don't want to be a part of that anymore." —Ashton Whitty
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