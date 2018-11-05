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Gov. Fallin Turned Her Back on the People Who Voted for Her
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4 views • November 05, 2018
"Before the veto, I told Governor Fallin she was either with us or against us. We now know where this outgoing governor stands. Her legacy will not be the good work she has done in her very pro-gun state. … But she will be remembered as the governor who said 'no' to the purest form of carry rights: Constitutional carry." —Grant Stinchfield
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