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In Christ Alone - Christina Grimmie Cover
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29 views • November 05, 2018
Me Singing - "In Christ Alone" - Christina Grimmie Cover - HAPPY EASTER!!
zeldaxlove64 Christina Grimmie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzseOqwn8oo
YT Published on Apr 7, 2012
Owl City's cover of this inspired me to sing this for yu guys. Easter is one of my faaaaaavorite holidays! JESUS CHRIST IS MY LORD AND SAVIOR and i'm not at all ashamed of it.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
zeldaxlove64 Christina Grimmie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzseOqwn8oo
YT Published on Apr 7, 2012
Owl City's cover of this inspired me to sing this for yu guys. Easter is one of my faaaaaavorite holidays! JESUS CHRIST IS MY LORD AND SAVIOR and i'm not at all ashamed of it.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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