© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MEDICAL CONSPIRACY, DECEPTION and LIES!
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • November 05, 2018
Excellent lecture from former witch, sorcerer, mason, illuminati and now professing Christian minister Bill Schnobelen on the western medical conspiracy which I've personally studied for decades and know to be true.
Bill covers the history of western allopathic medicine in good detail as well as herbs, nutrition, remedies for various common maladies and much more
Bill covers the history of western allopathic medicine in good detail as well as herbs, nutrition, remedies for various common maladies and much more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.