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Death to Diabetes -- DeWayne McCulley Brand Story Slides Parts 1 & 2
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60 views • November 05, 2018
Story of DeWayne McCulley, ex-diabetic engineer and author of "Death to Diabetes", recovering from a coma and weaning himself off insulin and other drugs; and, writing the top-selling book, Death to Diabetes; contains live video clip insert of author speaking about his coma; plus CTA.
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Website Page:
https://www.deathtodiabetes.com/
Death to Diabetes Facebook Page at:
https://www.facebook.com/deathtodiabetes/
DTD Online Store:
https://www.shop.deathtodiabetes.com/
.
Website Page:
https://www.deathtodiabetes.com/
Death to Diabetes Facebook Page at:
https://www.facebook.com/deathtodiabetes/
DTD Online Store:
https://www.shop.deathtodiabetes.com/
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