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Election Results Predicted by "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE"
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29 views • November 05, 2018
So many people lately have asked me what the results of the election would be.
After a while I got tired of saying I didn’t know, so I thought who does know? Surely Siri would know. And Alexa for that matter. Even a simple Scrabble descrambler might show me. So I played around a little bit with artificial intelligence and got this:
Computer: What’s going to happen on Election Day?
Answer:
A DELAYED ELECTION RESULT ARRIVES
Computer: Decode that please.
LATE SOURCES I REVEAL NEARLY TIED
After a while I got tired of saying I didn’t know, so I thought who does know? Surely Siri would know. And Alexa for that matter. Even a simple Scrabble descrambler might show me. So I played around a little bit with artificial intelligence and got this:
Computer: What’s going to happen on Election Day?
Answer:
A DELAYED ELECTION RESULT ARRIVES
Computer: Decode that please.
LATE SOURCES I REVEAL NEARLY TIED
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