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This is what happens when you crowdsource morality!
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28 views • November 05, 2018
What would happen if we crowd sourced morality? In other words, instead of a Bible or a Quran or a Torah guiding us, we make life and death decisions based solely on the collective wisdom of the public. Let's take this a bit further, and plug the results of those whims into machines. What would happen then? Or rather, what's the worst that could happen? Tune in to find out! For research and resources related to this podcast, visit my blog at: https://lnkd.in/eiPXs7x
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