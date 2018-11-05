© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stages of A Man
Follow
1
Share
Report
35 views • November 05, 2018
11/04/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
"Wisdom" Is the Way that God Sees Things. Before Wisdom, There Are One or More Stages: The Simple [One], The Scorner, The Fool; and The End of the Fool Is Destruction. Bible: Proverbs 1:1-6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
"Wisdom" Is the Way that God Sees Things. Before Wisdom, There Are One or More Stages: The Simple [One], The Scorner, The Fool; and The End of the Fool Is Destruction. Bible: Proverbs 1:1-6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.