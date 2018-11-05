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Americans Want 'Migrant Caravan' Stopped!
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1372 views • November 05, 2018
At a Trump rally in Columbia, Mo days before midterms, Americans voice there concerns about the coming migrant caravan that recently attacked Mexico's southern border.
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