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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 11/04/18 INFOWARS
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50 views • November 05, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
November 04, 2018
LESS THAN 36 HOURS TO MIDTERMS
POLL: BLACK APPROVAL RATING FOR TRUMP AT 40%
THIRD "MIGRANT" CARAVAN ATTACKS MEXICO BORDER
KAVANAUGH ACCUSERS ADMIT THEY LIED
PAUL JOSEPH WATSON PIG ROAST
GAB BACK ONLINE
Guest:
Andrew Torba
November 04, 2018
LESS THAN 36 HOURS TO MIDTERMS
POLL: BLACK APPROVAL RATING FOR TRUMP AT 40%
THIRD "MIGRANT" CARAVAN ATTACKS MEXICO BORDER
KAVANAUGH ACCUSERS ADMIT THEY LIED
PAUL JOSEPH WATSON PIG ROAST
GAB BACK ONLINE
Guest:
Andrew Torba
Keywords
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