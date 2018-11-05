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12 Things You Must Know About Karma
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23 views • November 05, 2018
12 Things You Must Know About Karma
1. KARMA MEANS ACTION
2. KARMA IS CAUSE AND EFFECT
3. KARMA BEGINS AND ENDS IN LOVE
4. KARMA APPLIES TO EVERYONE EQUALLY
5. KARMA = WHAT YOU AGREE TO DESERVE
6. KARMA = ATTITUDE AND ATTENTION
7. KARMA IS ABOUT TEACHING
8. KARMA IS ABOUT LEARNING
9. KARMA CHALLENGES YOU TO CHANGE
10. KARMA COMES DUE OVER TIME
11. KARMA WORKS BY INTENTION
12. KARMA LEADS TO DHARMA
Visit us online at www.healpastlives.com
to learn more about karma and reincarnation!
1. KARMA MEANS ACTION
2. KARMA IS CAUSE AND EFFECT
3. KARMA BEGINS AND ENDS IN LOVE
4. KARMA APPLIES TO EVERYONE EQUALLY
5. KARMA = WHAT YOU AGREE TO DESERVE
6. KARMA = ATTITUDE AND ATTENTION
7. KARMA IS ABOUT TEACHING
8. KARMA IS ABOUT LEARNING
9. KARMA CHALLENGES YOU TO CHANGE
10. KARMA COMES DUE OVER TIME
11. KARMA WORKS BY INTENTION
12. KARMA LEADS TO DHARMA
Visit us online at www.healpastlives.com
to learn more about karma and reincarnation!
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