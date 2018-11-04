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Of Course Soros Is Funding The Caravan!
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840 views • November 04, 2018
George Soros and his Open Society Foundation are implementing United Nations Sustainable Agenda and Replacement Migration goals down the throats of sovereign nations by coercion. Financing and aiding globalist armies of political pawns in their unyielding quest to disrupt the sovereign population with NGOs in order to quicken the establishment of a one world government.
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