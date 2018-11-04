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Soil & Water Cultivation Awareness with Liz Crain
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16 views • November 04, 2018
Liz Crain and Cahlen Lee discuss the state of our soil and water, how it affects our health, how it got that way and what we can do about it.
To watch more episodes of Speak Freely TV:
http://speakfreely.tv
To learn more about Liz Crain:
Website - https://leafhopperfarm.com
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwNWKRN1JJntOPX4DcHjh8w
To learn more about Cahlen Lee:
http://cahlen.io
[email protected]
To watch more episodes of Speak Freely TV:
http://speakfreely.tv
To learn more about Liz Crain:
Website - https://leafhopperfarm.com
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwNWKRN1JJntOPX4DcHjh8w
To learn more about Cahlen Lee:
http://cahlen.io
[email protected]
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