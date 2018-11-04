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Tell Governor Fallin to Sign Constitutional Carry Into Law
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6 views • November 04, 2018
Grant Stinchfield encourages every supporter of the Second Amendment in Oklahoma to call Governor Fallin's office, email her, Tweet her @GovMaryFallin and tell her to sign the Constitutional Carry bill sitting at her desk into law.
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