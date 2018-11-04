© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino: Why is John Kerry Not Being Investigated?
Follow
0
Share
Report
215 views • November 04, 2018
"This is the death to America crowd. John Kerry is negotiating with the Iranians to try and maintain this Iran deal. Behind the Trump team's back ... give me one good reason why John Kerry is not being investigated and potentially prosecuted right now." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.