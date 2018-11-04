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Bongino's Take on Oklahoma Constitutional Carry Legislation
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7 views • November 04, 2018
"Every time I hear 'constitutional carry,' it's kind of bitter-sweet for me. Bitter in that we don't have constitutional bills for speech, like, 'Hey, we're going to pass a constitutional free-speech bill.' This should be just the standard operating procedure. But unfortunately, we have to pass legislation reaffirming the Constitution. The sweet part is that there are some states waking up to the fact that your carry permit is, in fact, the Constitution." —Dan Bongino
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