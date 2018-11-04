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Clueless Restaurant Owners Bash NRA and Donate to Anti-Gun Lobby
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9 views • November 04, 2018
"Over the weekend, a local Dallas restaurant made a critical mistake. It waded into a political war—a fight for our rights—without being ready, able or knowledgeable enough to do so. The owners of Ellen's in Dallas have exposed themselves as anti-gun liberals." —Grant Stinchfield
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