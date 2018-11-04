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LTG Jerry Boykin: "I Credit Trump's Leadership, Bolton, Pompeo for Iran Decision"
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7 views • November 04, 2018
"I give the credit to the leadership of Trump and the team around him, and I don't think it's any accident that this is happening after we've brought in, not only Mike Pompeo at State, but John Bolton as the National Security Advisor." —LTG Jerry Boykin, Family Research Council
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