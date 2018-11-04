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The Rise of the Global Church of Lucifer
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48 views • November 04, 2018
11/04/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
A Treatise From Linda Kimball's Work With Quotes From James Webb and G.H. Pember. The World/Church is in a Rebellion Against God. Satan is Drawing His Leaders Into the Global Church Now. The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) Teaches Super Apostles Who are Super Spirits Belonging to Satan. Bible: John 3:19
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
A Treatise From Linda Kimball's Work With Quotes From James Webb and G.H. Pember. The World/Church is in a Rebellion Against God. Satan is Drawing His Leaders Into the Global Church Now. The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) Teaches Super Apostles Who are Super Spirits Belonging to Satan. Bible: John 3:19
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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