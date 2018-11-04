Palmetto State Armory AR-15 Uppers (7.5" and 10.5") and Lower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Shop Real.Video: http://bit.ly/2NH17Gt
I run my test guns through many different ammo types, and both these uppers have been spot on. I've seen varying quality control issues with PSA stuff online, but in my sample size of two, they've been spot on. I'm going to try to eventually see if they will produce a 10.5" AR-10 so I can expand my .308 testing over 3 barrel lengths.