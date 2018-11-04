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Israel: The True Cause Of The Synagogue Shooting - E. Michael Jones & Peter Helland
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126 views • November 04, 2018
“Soros” is shorthand for “the Jews” and anyone who has ever said anything about Soros has blood on their hands.
Also bad: “Soros is an anti-democratic meddler using his vast resources to nefariously influence world events, that’s why I hate him.” If your idea of Soros is a literal Jewish stereotype ummm
— Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) October 27, 2018
https://twitter.com/freedarko/status/1056283969073758208
This video is a direct refutation of this doublethink
Also bad: “Soros is an anti-democratic meddler using his vast resources to nefariously influence world events, that’s why I hate him.” If your idea of Soros is a literal Jewish stereotype ummm
— Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) October 27, 2018
https://twitter.com/freedarko/status/1056283969073758208
This video is a direct refutation of this doublethink
Keywords
irancensorshipviolencemurderconservativeliberalabortionjerusalemisraeljewsbannedzionismmainstream mediageorge sorosantisemitismpeaceliberationimmigrantsself-defenseadlny timeszionistsharmdefenseragesniperslawshomosexualitycriticismjustification1965discussiondoublethinksmearrepressionimmoralblameactionsaggressione michael jonespeter hellandrobert bowersantisemiteinvaders. embassychuck morsecircular logicdisagreementmoral lawnarcissicmnew life synagogueproduction codeunderminingwrongdoing
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