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Above Majestic
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558 views • November 04, 2018
“Above Majestic”: A look at the origins, history and conspiracies behind the “Majestic 12”, a clandestine group of military and corporate figureheads charged with reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology.
Narrated by Jordan Sather, Above Majestic is a shocking and proactive look at what it would take to hide a multi-trillion dollar space program from the public and the implications this would have for humanity.
Narrated by Jordan Sather, Above Majestic is a shocking and proactive look at what it would take to hide a multi-trillion dollar space program from the public and the implications this would have for humanity.
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