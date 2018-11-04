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MICHAEL SAVAGE EXPOSES CNN, ZUCKER, LEMON AND CLIFFORD FOR THE RACIST THEY ARE!!!
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29 views • November 04, 2018
Michael Savage exposes Don Lemon, Jeff Zucker, and Steven
Clifford for the racists they are, and the racism they provoke.
Calls for them to be removed from their jobs as the biggest
threat to the USA.
C 2018 Savage Nation
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Clifford for the racists they are, and the racism they provoke.
Calls for them to be removed from their jobs as the biggest
threat to the USA.
C 2018 Savage Nation
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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