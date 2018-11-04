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TRUTH ABOUT THE LEFTS USE, OF THERE LYING PLATFORMS . AMERICA OUR TRUTH NEEDS NO DEFENDING ? THERE USING #WWG1WGA=MAGA
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15 views • November 04, 2018
America you got Mail with James Aikman TRUTH SEEKERDoctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religions destroy spirituality.” — Dr. Michael
America you got Mail with James Aikman TRUTH SEEKERFUNNY HOW SHAWDOWBANNED IM BEING BLACK HOLE SILENCE. MY PREMIERED TO 1 AWESOME PERSON.#WWG1WGA=TO #MAGA VOTE SUPER TUESDAY AMERICA
America you got Mail with James Aikman TRUTH SEEKERDEMORATS LOSE
America you got Mail with James Aikman TRUTH SEEKERFUNNY HOW SHAWDOWBANNED IM BEING BLACK HOLE SILENCE. MY PREMIERED TO 1 AWESOME PERSON.#WWG1WGA=TO #MAGA VOTE SUPER TUESDAY AMERICA
America you got Mail with James Aikman TRUTH SEEKERDEMORATS LOSE
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