Tim McGaffin having fun dancing to Billie Jean (FULL VERSION)

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Michael Jackson is my hero because he is a true Champion and he helped me a lot in my life by motivating me countless times to not give up and be a champion like him.
International Quilt Market in Houston, Texas on October 25-27 2014
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com