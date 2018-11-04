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What Chinese People Think About Trump
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1215 views • November 04, 2018
At the Trump rally in Columbia, Missouri Infowars reporter Millie Weaver runs into several Chinese people who came to see first hand President Trump speak. Millie gets a rare opportunity to see how some Chinese people view Trump's rhetoric, the 'trade war' with China, and what they think about China's social score system.
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