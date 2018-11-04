© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Wave vs Blue Puddle Of Protesters At Trump Rally
Follow
0
Share
Report
9891 views • November 04, 2018
At President Trump's rally in Columbia, Mo a massive turnout of Trump supporters had to park along side the highway over 3 miles away and walk to the event. The parking overflow was very apparent and Trump's campaign had to arranged shuttle busses and handicap accessible vans to help transport some of the tens-of-thousands of rally attendees.
**Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
**Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.