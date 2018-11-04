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3rd Migrant Caravan Attacks Mexico's Border
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18109 views • November 04, 2018
Another Migrant Caravan attacked Mexico's border & violently clashed with police! Migrants threw stones and glass bottles while security forces used rubber bullets and tear gas against the migrants. One migrant was killed and 6 police were injured.
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