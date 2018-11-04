© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pirate Party Australia | Taking On The Globalists
Follow
1
Share
Report
68 views • November 04, 2018
At last, a world wide political movement that espouses a large percentage of Libertarian freedom loving values.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pirate_Party
Started in Sweden it is filled with people close to Alex Jones fave whistle blower Julian Assange. I expect Alex will be very excited about this interview.
PIRATE PARTY VALUES...
https://blog.pirate-party.us/values-and-name/
[email protected]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pirate_Party
Started in Sweden it is filled with people close to Alex Jones fave whistle blower Julian Assange. I expect Alex will be very excited about this interview.
PIRATE PARTY VALUES...
https://blog.pirate-party.us/values-and-name/
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.