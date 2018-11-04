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Best Ways to Improve Your Karma
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4 views • November 04, 2018
What are the best way to improve your karma?
1. Be grateful for everything in your life
2. Smile at everyone you see
3. Speak kind words to others
4. Be helpful whenever you can
5. Love yourself by having fun daily
Remember that karma is about...
- Teaching and not punishing
- Gaining wisdom and awareness
- Justice delayed but never denied
- Love and compassion above all!
Visit us online at www.healpastlives.com
to learn more about karma and reincarnation!
1. Be grateful for everything in your life
2. Smile at everyone you see
3. Speak kind words to others
4. Be helpful whenever you can
5. Love yourself by having fun daily
Remember that karma is about...
- Teaching and not punishing
- Gaining wisdom and awareness
- Justice delayed but never denied
- Love and compassion above all!
Visit us online at www.healpastlives.com
to learn more about karma and reincarnation!
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