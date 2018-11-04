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powerlines attacked caravan
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7 views • November 04, 2018
procaravan peoples from the south an cuurently residing have caused black outs in more then five states, according to police scanner monitoring,. msm mainstream media...isnt saying anything about it an cops have been told...not to cause a panic
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