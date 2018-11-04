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PENDING ... 2018 ... Robert David Steele - Donald Trump is succeding
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29 views • November 04, 2018
The first step is the creation of an international Open Source Agency for local to global information-sharing and sense-making as well as OSEE innovation. His ideas would enable the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals — within a decade or two at 10-20% of the cost of the prevailing industrial-donor model.
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