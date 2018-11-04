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Cosmophobia Christine Blasey Ford testimony falsely under oath against Judge Brett Kavanaugh
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12 views • November 04, 2018
By kind courtesy of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
I will be doing a follow up to this video. I will be doing this by not listening to the Mainstream,Establishments Media as they are in collusion with the Democrat mobs.
So far in my own research I have not encountered any evidence to prove
Christine Blasey Ford alleged allegations against Supreme court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I have always believed that a man is not guilty until ,proving "Beyond reasonable doubt".
I will be doing a follow up to this video. I will be doing this by not listening to the Mainstream,Establishments Media as they are in collusion with the Democrat mobs.
So far in my own research I have not encountered any evidence to prove
Christine Blasey Ford alleged allegations against Supreme court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I have always believed that a man is not guilty until ,proving "Beyond reasonable doubt".
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