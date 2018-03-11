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11.3.18 Migrant Invasion Force Sues POTUS Trump
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3 views • November 03, 2018
The Central America Invasion Force is trying to sue the United States of America and President Trump for violating their ... wait for it ... CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS! Since when do foreigners have US Constitutional Rights. The case is being filed for violating their due process to claim asylum. See why this is frivolous.
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