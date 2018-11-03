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Censoring Alex Jones
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19 views • November 03, 2018
Censoring Alex Jones by big tech monopolies is the canary in the coal mine. This is an ATTACK on all Americans, who understand without free speech, all other rights will most certainly fall to the hounds of hell!... political satire
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