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Don’t Worship Transgendered Hollywood Celebrities!
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205 views • November 03, 2018
The part that I neglected to mention while on the air on CDL last week. The part that I neglected to mention while on the air was this: YOU CANNOT BIND A DEMON BY USING ITS FALSE NAME.
If Nicki Minaj were to reveal itself to be a demon, one could not bind it by using the name "Nicki Minaj"; it's a FALSE NAME! One would have to use the name it does recognize, ROMAN.
You cannot "worship" Hollywood "stars", because what you see is ABSOLUTELY NOT WHAT YOU ARE GETTING.
BAPHOMET WORSHIP
If Nicki Minaj were to reveal itself to be a demon, one could not bind it by using the name "Nicki Minaj"; it's a FALSE NAME! One would have to use the name it does recognize, ROMAN.
You cannot "worship" Hollywood "stars", because what you see is ABSOLUTELY NOT WHAT YOU ARE GETTING.
BAPHOMET WORSHIP
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