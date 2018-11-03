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WHICH\WITCH CRAFT | Mathematics Divination or Just Divination
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8 views • November 03, 2018
Christ Is Core takes a look at how witchcraft and science has and never will separate. Just as white magic is inseparable from black magic, both fall from the same tree of knowledge of good and evil. Man's thirst for knowledge will continue leading him down the dark, board, and crooked path to hell Lead by the mistress of hell. The strange women named mystery, mystery occult, mystery religion, the mother of witchcraft and sorcery, no other than the spirit of the power of the air.
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