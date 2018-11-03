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American Upper Class Fears the Middle Class and Declares War on White Citizenry
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11 views • November 03, 2018
WildNews.us – The American middle class, presumed by the Left to be all white, is in the way of the Democrat power grab. It appears that that strategy is backfiring. Non-white citizens continue to join the MAGA movement and leave the Democrats with a constituency which consists of illegals, welfare recipients, and upper-class trust fund kids. The Left has lost the support of the American citizens
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