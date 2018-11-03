The Pirate Party of Australia calling for a Political Mutiny to take back the Ship

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Published on Nov 2, 2018
In this Upload, John Wilson who is the Deputy National Secretary of the Pirate Party of Australia is interviewed by an old WA Indig' mate Brendon O'Connell.
There is heaps of Meat & Potatoes in this interview. China & Israel's Robotic and Artificial Intelligence war on the World is covered in detail.
There is a Global Political Mutiny building - and the Pirate Party are on the leading edge.
Posted with permission.