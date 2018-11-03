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Analysis of Lou Dobbs interview with Chris Farrell
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11 views • November 03, 2018
Lou Dobbs interviewed Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch and he had some FACTS about the Illegals coming from Central America. Chris was banned from Fox News and the Communists are calling for Lou Dobbs to be Fired! So much for "Fair and Balanced" Ehhh??
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