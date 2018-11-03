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Dr. Michael Lake - UTK 01
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18 views • November 03, 2018
I highly recommend this new series where, Dr. Michael Lake examines how the Kingdom of God is revealed from Genesis 1 to Revelation 22. In fact, Kingdom is one of the main subjects of the Word of God and is quintessential for the equipping of the Remnant in the Last Days.
Follow Dr. Lake at his website, Kingdom Intelligence Briefing, and at Biblical Life TV, for: Deep waters to nurture and empower the remnant for the last days. http://kingdomintelligencebriefing.com/
Follow Dr. Lake at his website, Kingdom Intelligence Briefing, and at Biblical Life TV, for: Deep waters to nurture and empower the remnant for the last days. http://kingdomintelligencebriefing.com/
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