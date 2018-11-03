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Pull Them from the Fire Part 3: The Satanic Agenda in Music
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12 views • November 03, 2018
Join us as we continue our discussion, warning young people and parents about the spiritual deception within entertainment. A lot of people see where it's headed, but many more haven't woken up to this deception.
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Want to help us create our documentary films and produce great content? Then check out and purchase our cool T-Shirts, mugs, and more!: https://teespring.com/stores/dont-let-them-burn-store
You can also support us on:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontletthemburn
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