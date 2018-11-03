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Pull Them from The Fire Pt 1 - An Overview of the Deception in Entertainment
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6 views • November 03, 2018
Young people and parents, it's time to wake up. If you've been wondering what's going on within our entertainment and the world, and why it's getting so crazy.
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