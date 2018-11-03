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HUOrigins ... 2018 ... The rocks were once alive.
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145 views • November 03, 2018
Our history has witnessed giants/Titans walking on the Earth. Where did the giant creatures go? -They were fossilized. You need to start questioning this false reality which we are forced to live.This world went wrong a long time ago.
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