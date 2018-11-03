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THE IMMIGRATION PERSPECTIVE THAT THE LIBERAL MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE
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30 views • November 03, 2018
New citizens of the United States tell in their
own words why people coming to the country
should come legally.
C 2018 American Voices
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
own words why people coming to the country
should come legally.
C 2018 American Voices
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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