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BETO CAMP RESPONDS TO PROJECT VERITAS VIDEO THAT SHOWS CLEAR VIOLATIONS OF CAMPAIGN LAW
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28 views • November 03, 2018
After Project Veritas released an undercover video that shows his campaign clearly in violation of campaign money laws, the campaign responds with a moronic excuse. Why isn't his headquarters being raided and the campaign shut down? Will he get away with it?
C 2018 Info Wars
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
C 2018 Info Wars
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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