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The Dangers of Entertainment, Video Games, Movies, GMOs, plus more
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16 views • November 03, 2018
This video our introduction presented by myself Chris, and my brother in Christ, Rory. We go back and forth covering different topics like; The Entertainment Industry, Technology, Food, and more.
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Check out and purchase our cool T-Shirts, mugs, and more!: https://teespring.com/stores/dont-let-them-burn-store
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