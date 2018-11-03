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The Water Consciousness/Education Podcast
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17 views • November 03, 2018
Veda Austin shares her story of how water transformed her life after a near fatal car accident. Why naturally pure waters are one of the most powerful medicines we have available to heal our bodies and get us in-tune with nature. Why our attitude is having a profound effect on the water in our bodies and much, much more relating to water.
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